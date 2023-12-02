ATLANTA - We're live from Mercedes-Benz as No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama battle for the SEC Championship.

There's a lot on the line.

If the Bulldogs (12-0) win, Georgia will head back to the College Football Playoffs and a chance to defend their two national crowns. If Alabama wins, the Crimson Tide could still need some help to make he final field of four.

UGASports is ready to bring you complete coverage of the event. We've got seven writers/photographers here and play on being "elite" for all of our subscribers.

Once the team arrives on the field, I will begin posting any and all notes we see. You can access the pregame thread here.

Just a note, there will be no Watch Along show today with Coach Donnan, as Coach had the opportunity to come to the game today.



