Advertisement

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

in other news

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Live from Kroger Field
Default Avatar
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

LEXINGTON - We're live from Kroger Field as top-ranked Georgia visits Kentucky.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

As usual, stay with UGASports throughout the pregame for all your early notes and later after the game for all your coverage.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Dawg Walk

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement