WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin

Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!

 • Patrick Garbin
Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - 10:10 ET UPDATE

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Texas game.

 • Jed May
Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas - We're live from Texas as No. 5 Georgia takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.

 • Anthony Dasher

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin

Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!

 • Patrick Garbin
Published Oct 19, 2024
Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
AUSTIN, Texas - The nation's eyes are indeed on Texas as the top-ranked Longhorns get ready to entertain No. 5 Georgia.

UGASports is here and will provide you with complete coverage throughout the day.

For all your pregame notes, click on the link here.

The Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

