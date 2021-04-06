UGASports - LISTEN: Tykee Smith tranfers to UGA and scrimmage reaction

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss the arrival of transfer defensive back Tykee Smith formerly of West Virginia. The guys talk about the role Smith can fill in Georgia's secondary. Radi gives a good breakdown of his recent 3-2-1 Report on UGASports in which he revealed some takeaways from Georgia's first scrimmage of spring football. Jake wraps the show with listener questions and recruiting updates.