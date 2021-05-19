LISTEN: Turnage transfer, legacy commit, and more
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss the transfer of defensive back Brandon Turnage from Alabama to Georgia. Jake details the commitment of Marcus Washington Jr., the 2023 defensive back from Grovetown, Ga. Dayne recaps his conversation with Drew Butler about name, image, and like changes coming. The guys react to the NIL chatter and wrap with listener questions.
