Watch: Latest from fall camp and your questions
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss the nuggets learned thus far at Georgia's fall camp. Coach Donnan breaks news about administrators from another powerhouse team being on campus in Athens to check out the Bulldogs' facilities. The guys field listener questions and remember the late Bobby Bowden.
