LISTEN: Jim Donnan on G-Day and the SEC East

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports.com
This week we discuss who we expect to show out at G-Day, who stood out at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta and of course we answer your questions. Jim Donnan gives us a rapid-fire breakdown of the SEC East, and we put him on the spot with a question from his past.

