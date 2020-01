The Georgia Bulldogs have added two offensive coordinators to the staff in Athens with one taking over for James Coley and the other serving as an analyst for now. Jim Donnan gives his take on the additions of Todd Monken and Buster Faulkner. Plus the Dawgs just landed the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect for the Class of 2021 in Brock Vandagriff. That, Zach Evans rumors and much more in this week's show.