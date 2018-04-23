Which team is LBU? Many times, this is determined based on history. But we thought it would be interesting to base it off of current NFL rosters. Below are the teams that were the best candidates, along with Farrell's verdict. POSITION U SERIES: QB | RB | WR | O-Line | D-Line



FLORIDA

Current NFL LBs: Alex Anzalone, Jon Bostic, Jarrad Davis, Dante Fowler, Jelani Jenkins, Lerentee McCray, Antonio Morrison The case: Davis was a first-round draft pick last year and Fowler, who could also be under the defensive end rankings, was the third overall pick in the 2015 draft. The Gators have also pushed out a bunch of other high-end linebackers in recent years with Bostic going in the second round. For the 2019 draft, Florida should have some LB/edge rushers who should be high on draft boards as well. “When you look at the linebacker position, you have to consider Florida, with guys like Jarrad Davis, Dante Fowler and Antonio Morrison proving their worth in the NFL. It’s a long-standing tradition for Florida to produce at the linebacker position. It seems like year-in and year-out the Gators have at least one guy generating draft buzz.” - Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

FLORIDA STATE

Current NFL LBs: Nigel Bradham, Christian Jones, Telvin Smith, Terrance Smith, Lawrence Timmons, Dekoda Watson, Vince Williams The case: Bradham and Jones were five-star prospects coming out of Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla and Winter Park (Fla.) Lake Howell, respectively. The only first-round selection from the Seminoles was Timmons, the No. 15 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones and Smith made rosters even though they went undrafted. “Lawrence Timmons and Telvin Smith, both of whom have made Pro Bowl appearances, are the stars of this group. But what's most impressive about FSU's linebackers in the NFL is their longevity. Timmons is going into his 12th year in the league, and he's been a full-time starter for an entire decade. Nigel Bradham is entering his seventh year and has been a starter for most of that time, and Dekoda Watson is going into his 10th season. Add in Vince Williams, Christian Jones and Terrance Smith, and this is a group with more than 40 years of combined NFL experience. That staying power.” - Ira Schoffel, Warchant.com

GEORGIA

Current NFL LBs: Thomas Davis, Dannell Ellerbe, Leonard Floyd, Justin Houston, Jordan Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Cornelius Washington, Ramik Wilson The case: Georgia has three first-round selections at linebacker in the NFL in Davis, Floyd and Ogletree and a fourth is expected later this month since Roquan Smith could be the first or second linebacker taken in Round 1. Lorenzo Carter had a strong NFL Scouting Combine as well and could be moving up draft boards. “It’s really quite simple. Although you may find schools with more linebackers playing pro ball, you’d be hard-pressed to find any one group that has excelled more as individuals. "Carolina’s Thomas Davis has been a perennial All-Pro and a former NFL Man of the Year. Justin Houston? He led the NFL in sacks in 2014 and is one of the AFC’s most feared defenders. Alec Ogletree is one of the most athletic middle linebackers in the league, while Dannell Ellerbe just won a super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Add in Jordan Jenkins, who is one of the up-and-coming stars on defense for the New York Jets, Ramik Wilson and Cornelius Washington, and soon-to-be pros Davin Bellamy, Lorenzo Carter and Roquan Smith, it’s clear the NFL loves what it’s seen from Georgia’s linebackers and keeps coming back for more. Linebacker U? You bet.” - Anthony Dasher, UGASports.com

LSU

Current NFL LBs: Kwon Alexander, Lamin Barrow, Kendell Beckwith, Deion Jones, Barkevious Mingo, Kevin Minter, Duke Riley, Kelvin Sheppard The case: Here are the Tigers again, making the top five in another portion of this series as LSU has an impressive haul of linebackers in the NFL as well. LSU has more linebackers in the league than Florida and Florida State and just as many as Georgia. The only first-round selection, though, was Mingo, who went sixth overall to Cleveland in the 2013 draft. “LSU's run of NFL linebackers has been a bit of an eye-opener. For multiple years within the last decade the Tigers went into off-seasons and in recruiting worrying about the linebacker spot. Then guys who weren’t very highly recruited stepped up and then went onto the NFL. Kwon Alexander was an athlete that missed his senior season and LSU offered him as a linebacker. Perry Riley and Kelvin Sheppard were overlooked by in-state Georgia. Deion Jones was a very late offer which pulled him from Nebraska. Beckwith was the most highly recruited, choosing LSU over Alabama.”

USC

Current NFL LBs: Brian Cushing, Devon Kennard, Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Hayes Pullard, Malcolm Smith The case: Georgia might have a higher quantity of linebackers in the NFL but USC has just as many first-round draft picks with three. Cushing, Matthews and Perry were all selected in the first round with Matthews and Perry playing for the Green Bay Packers. The Trojans’ numbers could go even higher in the coming years with Uchenna Nwosu, Cameron Smith, Porter Gustin and others coming off the board. “Over the entire history of college football, the Trojans are among the best of the best at producing at that position. When that scope is narrowed to current NFL talent, USC continues to contend for that title. It all starts with Clay Matthews III, a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He’s a superstar in the NFL and USC’s best argument to be named LBU. “Cushing was selected to the Pro Bowl and won the Associated Press’ Defensive Rookie of the year award in 2009. He also finished his time with the Houston Texans as its all-time leading tackler. Smith was a part of a Super Bowl championship team and was named as MVP of that game. Perry has been a longtime and consistent presence in the NFL and Kennard has achieved much more in his career than most everyone expected. Another overachiever is Pullard. He might eventually become a longtime veteran like these other former Trojans.” - Chris Swanson, TrojanSports.com

