There is one consistent trait when it comes to Georgians. The people care. They may not always care about the right things at the right time, but damn it, the folks around here care. From the mountains to the swamp and from Fort Benning to River Street, they care.

Let me tell ya about that G.





It invited my dad to ignore fatigue from driving that truck Monday-Friday and transformed him into an excited little boy when the car parked in Athens on a fall Saturday. His friend Jimmy, also transported to an earlier version of himself, would tag along and bark at anything that moved…and maybe some things that didn’t. Those drives up Highway 15 past the barn sign helped me understand that East Dublin connects to Athens just like Atlanta.

Let me tell ya about that G.





It weaved its way around Genesis and Revelation and made Sunday morning an extension of Saturday night. Amazing Grace had an extra verse. “What’d ya think about the game?”

Let me tell ya about that G.





It eliminated some names. No need for Walker, Bailey, David or Nick. It’s just Herschel, Champ, Pollack, and Chubb. Sixty minutes away from simply Stetson and Nakobe.

Let me tell ya about that G.





It adorns clothing and walls around Dairy Lane, Brian’s Subs, Dingwood Pharmacy, Hunter’s Pub, The Vortex, The Rookery, and every other joint that sells calories to get from one Saturday to the next.

Let me tell ya bout that G.





It weaves through generations, sewing together that which is often otherwise separated. It’s the first letter children in this state recognize.

Let me tell you about that G.





It means something different to me now. My child-eyes saw a scoreboard. My adult eyes see community. It sees a sometimes divided state that has spent 14 recent Saturdays united.

Let me tell you about that G.





It allowed me to be mentored by some of the world’s greatest storytellers who showed the importance of going beyond the lettered symbol and the weekly number to its right. We seek to understand the people it affects and know that’s critical to the health and future of the whole ecosystem.

Let me tell you about that G.





It promises that in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, there will be rotating cycles of tears and booze. It's destined, regardless of how the score tilts.

Let me tell you about that G.





Here’s the thing about that G. For four hours on a cold January Monday, it puts everybody on the same plane. It ignores bank accounts. It disregards on which side of the tracks you live. What is tethered around the Chattahoochee, Flint, Oconee, and Ogeechee is shared with the world through that G.