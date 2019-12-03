Prior to going to Hawaii for last week’s Maui Invitational, head coach Tom Crean predicted his Bulldogs would return to the mainland with a better idea of the team they have this year.

After being blown out by Dayton 80-61, Georgia gave No. 3 Michigan State a scare, rallying back from a 28-point deficit. The Bulldogs eventually cutting the margin to two before falling, 93-85.

An 80-77 victory over Division II Chaminade enabled the Bulldogs (5-2) to return with at least one win under their collective belt.

Wednesday night at 7, Georgia looks to make it two straight, when North Carolina Central pays a visit to Stegeman Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

“We played that one really good half, and we didn't give in,” Crean said of the game against the Spartans. “It would have been very, very easy for a group of young guys to absolutely give in against Michigan State that day. We didn’t, and Anthony (Edwards) did a really good job. There were times we had four freshmen on the court during that run.”

Of course, when one of those freshmen is Edwards, it's not nearly as much of a handicap.

If college basketball fans didn’t know about Edwards before, they do now. His 37-point effort against Michigan State opened eyes from all over the country, a feat he followed up the next day when he drained a long three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Chaminade.

“I always feel like, when I hit one shot, the rim gets bigger,” Edwards said. “I just started taking as many as I could. I just got hot. It happens to a lot of people. I was just feeling it.”

Like Crean, Edwards feels Georgia’s young squad learned some important lessons in the three games.

“The first and last game, I feel like we learned that we can’t come out playing around. The second game, second half, we saw that we could be a pretty good team,” he said. “We can’t just do that one game. We have to do that every night.

Crean agreed, but ultimately wins will need to be the measure of how well the lesson has set in.

“The youth getting a chance to play in that type of environment, playing against that type of competition, making that kind of run (against Michigan State)—all those things help. But at the end of the day, you want to be able to have those things turn into wins,” he said. “That's why getting the win Wednesday was a really crucial thing, because that could have gone either way. [Michigan State] was moving the ball at an incredibly high rate, and we were a step slow in many situations. We were feeling the fatigue of it, and our guys responded. [Anthony] made a big shot at the end of the game."