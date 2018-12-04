Tyson Campbell vividly remembers his first game as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs, when he took the field for the season opener against Austin Peay.

Talk about shock value.

The former five-star competitor remembers just looking up and around Sanford Stadium, seeing a crowd of over 90,000 fans, and having to pinch himself to realize he was truly there.

“Just walking out in Sanford Stadium and seeing all these people here; having the experience of playing in front of so many people—it was a shock,” Campbell said. “I had to wake myself up and not act like a fan any more, and realize this is what I’ve got to do. This is for all the hard work I put in. This is why I came here. I had to wake up and do my job.”

For the most part, that’s exactly what he did, before losing his starting job toward the end of the year.

However, Campbell opened Georgia’s first 10 games at cornerback opposite senior All-SEC performer Deandre Baker, and, at least through the early part of the season, handled the challenge well.

In the Bulldogs’ Week 4 victory at Missouri, Campbell provided Georgia with its first big play when he ripped the football away from Tiger tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and returned it 64 yards for the game’s first score.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t long after that when teams started testing Campbell’s pass coverage skills. That’s when problems began to arise. These issues came to a head in Georgia’s 36-16 loss at LSU.

The Tigers attacked Campbell throughout and proved very successful, throwing for over 154 yards on nine receptions against the Florida native.

"We know that Tyson is a really talented player, and that he's played better in some other games," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said after the game "He went against some good players Saturday. They went after him, and he didn't make as many plays as he'd like. It probably took some of his confidence away."

Georgia stopped LSU on three straight plays to open the game, but focused their efforts on Campbell the next time the Tigers got the ball, and proved very successful, converting a 3rd-and-5 from their 25 when wide receiver Terrace Marshall beat Campbell for a 6-yard pickup. Two plays later, Marshall ran past Campbell to make a diving 37-yard catch to set up a field goal by Cole Tracy.

In the second quarter, Justin Jefferson beat Campbell for a 50-yard gain to the Bulldog 20. Soon LSU added another field goal.

Early in the second quarter, Campbell lost track of Justin Jefferson, who was left alone for a 50-yard catch to the Georgia 20 that resulted in another Tracy field goal that made it 13-0.

“He probably lost some confidence,” Smart would say after the game.

Campbell acknowledges there were some problems.

“I found myself panicking,” Campbell said. “I feel sometimes I’m not in play with the ball, I panic sometimes. Other than that, I work really hard in practice, staying focused. I’m not stressing or worrying about anything.”

Campbell would start the next three games against Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn before being replaced by redshirt freshman Eric Stokes in the next-to-last game against UMass.

Against Georgia Tech, Smart opted to go with junior Tyrique McGhee against the triple-option of Georgia Tech, before going back to Stokes in the SEC Championship against Alabama.

“Not every job is secure, and you’ve always got to have that chip on your shoulder. Anybody can be replaced,” Campbell said. “I’m not mad or anything, I’m supporting my teammates. I’m ready to move forward.”

Count on Smart moving forward with Campbell as well.

Despite some freshman growing pains, be assured Campbell’s future is a bright one.

“It’s definitely encouraging,” he said. “Just watching the game (the SEC Championship) out there gave us even more motivation to get back here. We’ve got some work to do, but the future is bright. We’ve all just got to put in the work.”