Deangelo Gibbs will be back with the Georgia football team this fall, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed.

The sophomore is not currently enrolled in classes, but will be this fall, and according to Smart he's looking forward to seeing him on the field.

"Gibbs had left shoulder surgery, he had to address an injury that was there," Smart said. "He's done very well with rehab and anticipate a full return for him in the fall."

Gibbs - who appeared in Georgia's first six games - left the team late in the season for what was deemed a "medical decision."

The former Grayson standout is expected to compete for playing time at corner, Star and safety once he returns.

Smart also had positive words to say about Natrez Patrick, who is currently with the team and will go through spring drills following his time in a drug treatment facility which came about following a probation violation.

"Natrez came back for the national championship game, he was able to join us, he’s done everything we’ve asked and he’s working hard on and off the field," Smart said. "I’m pleased with his ability to come back and overcome some hurdles in his life."

NOTES: Smart said backup center Sean Fogarty and backup guard Justin Shaffer both had knee surgery. While they will not practice this spring, Smart said both will be ready by the start of fall camp.