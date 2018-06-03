Michael Curry was looking forward to being ahead in the ninth inning and having Aaron Schunk trot over from third base to close Sunday's winner's bracket game against Troy on the mound.

That’s until the third inning when Schunk tried to catch a foul pop-up and tumbled over a railing on the third base line. His nose hit the handrail. A significant amount of bleeding took place, and the Bulldog fans at Foley Field went silent.

“It was sideways when I went over there,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said.

Stricklin said Schunk was transported to a local hospital after suffering the injury where he was diagnosed with a broken nose but could play in Monday’s regional final with a mask for protection.

“I guess that’s a good broken nose if there’s such a thing,” Stricklin said. “There’s no concussion and his vision is fine. He may need a stitch-or-two, but they put it back in place and it may be a pain-tolerance thing.”

But suddenly, the Bulldogs were without one of their best hitters at third base and their closing pitcher. Schunk entered Sunday’s play with a .299 batting average and a 2.57 ERA.

“It was upsetting,” Curry said. “You could tell the atmosphere went down a little bit. We overcame it with the next guy up. Ivan (Johnson) came in and we got the job done.”

As Schunk was being evaluated by doctors, the Bulldogs had a surge of motivation to come back and they did just that. From the time of the injury, Georgia had racked up nine runs and finished off an 11-7 victory to top third-seeded Troy and advance to the championship game.

“Aaron may be ready to go, too,” Stricklin said. “We’re in good shape and it’s all hands on deck and we’ll do anything to win Game One. But we have to be beat twice, so we’re in good shape.”