Even though Georgia’s locker room stood about 10 feet away, Tom Crean gathered his team during halftime in the hallway of Stegeman Coliseum’s bottom floor.

“You weren’t supposed to see that, man,” Crean said in the midst of a reporter’s question, in a joking manner.

Well, the media who was headed to the press room for refreshments did, and so did many other boosters and fans in attendance.

Crean stood in the middle of the halftime huddle and coached as he would on the floor -- hand gestures, sliding around and yelling in a stern tone. Georgia had a five-point lead over Sam Houston State, but the Bulldogs’ first-year head coach wasn’t pleased.

“If he’s not open, swing it,” Crean exclaimed. “Do you understand me? Play basketball.”

It was a walk-through, and something Crean had done in the exhibition against West Georgia and he used the opportunity to draw up a new set of offensive plays.

There were things Crean wasn’t satisfied with -- such as holding the ball too long in a pick-and-roll -- and needed space to draw up plays, and his locker room wasn’t big enough and he didn’t want to bore his players by “writing on a grease board.”

“If we had a driveway, we’d go there,” Crean said. “It might be a little cold, but we’d do it. I thought walking it out physically would be better for us.”

As proven by the 75-64 win over Sam Houston State to move the Bulldogs to 2-1, the chat worked. Georgia came out of the half sluggish as neither team scored for a few moments, then it clicked.

The catalyst of it all? Nic Claxton, who was honed in to Crean’s demonstration after the intermission. The sophomore had two fouls (which Crean believes in allowing his players to play with), and came out in the final segment with a renewed sense of determination.

“I had to play smart because they needed me,” Claxton said. “Smart and aggressive.”

Claxton started the run that gave the Bulldogs a win. Sam Houston State was led by four double-digit scorers and R.J. Smith led the way with 14 points.

As the game dwindled down and it looked as if the Bearkats had a opportunity for the upset, the 6-foot-11 “positionless player” took full control.

On one end, Claxton forced a shot-clock violation and finished it with an and-1 opportunity offensively. Although Claxton missed the free throw, freshman Amanze Ngumezi corralled the rebound.

Guess who ended up scoring again? Claxton. It started a 11-0 Georgia run that brought a Stegeman Coliseum crowd to life … after Crean was worried about attendance issues.

“Our fans helped us out big time,” Claxton said. “In moments where we dipped, our fans helped us out. We came together as one.”

Claxton finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in a performance that his head coach called “tremendous” before asking reporters if they felt the energy Claxton brought to the Bulldogs’ spurt.

“He had 18 deflections and we live by it,” Crean said. “They’re a barometer of active defense. I’ve only coached four other guys who had more than 18 deflections in a game, and they all played in the NBA. Nic Claxton had 18 deflections in this game.”

Claxton wasn’t even the leading scorer, however. Rayshaun Hammonds also had a second-half surge and finished with 15 after 11 after halftime.

But it was Claxton who brought Georgia its second victory of the season. He showed an ability to be the Bulldogs’ do-it-all player who can be the team’s backbone. An appreciation was seen during his final substitution and a loud cheer ensued.

“It means so much,” Claxton said. “To see that crowd and coach Crean’s confidence that he instills in us. It’s amazing.”

This and that

...Tyree Crump started in place of Turtle Jackson. Crump scored nine in 29 minutes while Jackson scored seven in nine.-Georgia went with a 12-deep rotation

...Freshman Tye Fagan had eight points and five in the second half

