Late drought dooms Bulldogs

When you struggle to score, winning games no matter the level of play can be a challenging task.

That was certainly true for Georgia in Monday night’s game against Virginia in the semifinals of the Roman Legends Classic at Prudential Center.

The Bulldogs shot a mere 37 percent, and despite dominating on the boards (42-29), falling to the Cavaliers, 65-55.

“Our guys kept fighting and going through it,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We’ll shoot better. There’s no doubt about it. We were good in the first half (with ball security), but we weren’t as good in the second.”

Indeed.

Sixteen turnovers by the Bulldogs, compared to just four for Virginia, only compounded the problems for Georgia. The Bulldogs play the loser of Monday night’s other game between Providence and Northwestern on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (2-3) actually shot the ball well in the first half, going 12 of 23 from the field for 52.2 percent. However, in the second, that percentage fell to a mere 25.8. Georgia made just four baskets over the game’s final nine minutes, after the Bulldogs claimed a 46-45 lead.

“We were just scrapping,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We were still missing threes, but we got a good example of when you lock down (defensively), it can help you withstand a drought. For us to do that was huge.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs at least gave themselves a chance.

Virginia only shot 39.6 percent, including just 25 percent from three point range (5 of 20).

“We held them to under 40 from the field and 25 from the three. Certainly we rebounded well, but we didn’t shoot well enough to win the game,” Crean said. “We’ve got to continue to make one more pass. That’s what we’ve got to continue to do.”

After UGA led 34-31 at the half, Virginia started the second half by scoring the first six points before the Bulldogs finally scored on a layup by former Cavalier Jabri Abdur-Rahim at the 15:34 mark.

Georgia would go up 44-42 on a pair of free throws by Jailyn Ingram before a second 6-0 run by Virginia (3-2) gave the Cavs a lead they would not relinquish.

The Bulldogs had plenty of opportunities.

Despite the shooting struggles, Virginia’s lead was just two, at 50-48, with 5:50 remaining. However, Georgia would get no closer.

“This game came down to about three empty possessions when it was a tie game, and it cost us,” Crean said. “That’s our margin for error right now.”

Braelen Bridges led the Bulldogs with 14 points, 12 coming in the first half. Ingram chipped in with his first double-double as a Bulldog, scoring 10 points to go along with 12 boards.

The game did not start exactly the way the Bulldogs had hoped. Virginia put together an 11-0 run to jump out to a 13-6 lead before the Bulldogs rallied back.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Ingram got Georgia back in the game and down by one, until freshman Christian Wright tied the game with a drive at the 8:31 mark. Virginia would go back up by five, but the Bulldogs would respond yet again, this time using a 6-0 run to go up by one.

The lead would change hands two more times until Georgia turned a one-point deficit into a one-point advantage with two seconds left.

After inbounding the ball, Jaxon Etter pulled up just inside the half-court line where he was fouled, sending him to the line with 0.1 ticks on the clock.

Etter hit two of the three free throws, sending the Bulldogs into the locker room up 34-31.

