Georgia coaches are starting to better understand what Bulldogs will forgo their final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Thus far, eight players who could have returned have elected not to do so. That list includes Amarius Mims, Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Sedrick Van Pran, Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, Tykee Smith, and Zion Logue.

Of course, one huge name that remains out there is tight end Brock Bowers. Projected as a Top-10 pick in the NFL Draft, the junior is expected to announce at any time.

Others still could as well.

After Georgia’s Orange Bowl 63-3 rout over Florida State, right guard Tate Ratledge told UGASports that he has yet to think about it.

Two other teams to watch include defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse. Brinson was not found in the open locker room scum, but Stackhouse did agree to speak and said he’ll have a decision coming soon.

“I’ll know by the third (Jan. 3); I’ve got to talk it over with my coaches, my mom, people like that,” Stackhouse said. “I haven’t been thinking about it, for real. I’ve just been thinking about the Orange Bowl, soaking in the time with my teammates.”

Should Stackhouse and Brinson return, it would be a boost to a defensive line,

Georgia did receive some good news when sophomore Mykel Williams announced he would be returning and not entering the portal as had been rumored.

Currently, the Bulldogs have taken in five transfers, a list that includes running back Trevor Etienne (Florida), wide receiver London Humphrey (Vanderbilt), defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (South Carolina), wide receiver Colbie Young (Miami), and walk-on long-snapper Beau Gardner (UCLA).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night at midnight, the 30-day window for the December transfer portal officially closes.

A second, shorter window will open on April 15 and run through April 30.

Any SEC football player who enters the portal during the April 15-30 window cannot make an intraconference transfer and be eligible for the upcoming fall. To play in the 2024 season they would need to transfer out of the SEC.

The lone exceptions are grad transfers, who can enter the portal and sign with any team anytime.

For those keeping track, Georgia currently has 21 players who entered the transfer portal, 16 of whom have already signed with other teams.

Of the 16, quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Kentucky), linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Kentucky), Xavian Sorey (Arkansas), Jared Zirkel (Texas A&M), and Darris Smith (Missouri) have signed with SEC teams.

Zirkel actually played in the Orange Bowl for Georgia, despite being in the portal.

Although Bowers and Mims did not play due to injury, they were in attendance cheering Georgia’s seniors to a school-record 50th win.

“It’s the family connection and the fight. Most guys don’t just come back for themselves, they want to come back and play for the guys next to them, things of that nature,” Stackhouse said. “Playing for a system like Georgia and the players that are here, it’s a blessing and the guys who play alongside you is a blessing and an honor, plus knowing you can trust the guy next to you, it just makes you play harder so coming back is made easier for a lot of guys.