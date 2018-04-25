For the second time in as many day, a member of the Georgia football team has announced his decision to transfer to another school.
One day after offensive lineman Pat Allen announced his decision to leave, backup linebacker Jaleel Laguins announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would do the same.
A native of nearby Watkinsville where he played at Oconee County, Laguins redshirted last year after playing in six games as a freshman in 2016.
Laguins was projected to be a backup at outside linebacker for the Bulldogs this fall. He was a former four-star performer according to Rivals.com.