Kirby Smart said Monday that while right tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) is on track with his recovery from tightrope surgery, there still is no timetable for his return.

The junior has not played since the Bulldogs’ Week 3 victory over South Carolina back on Sept. 16.

“Amarius is right where he should be,” Smart said. “He’s got the same protocol that Lawson Luckie’s had, that Cash Jones had, James Cook has had. We’ve had a lot of tightrope surgeries, and he’s right on schedule.”

However, that’s as far as Smart would go.

Typically, recovery from such surgeries is five weeks, which could potentially have Mims back on the field for the Oct. 28 game against Florida.

But Smart wasn't ready to make any declarations about that.

“There’s no goal. It’s really about where he is. The timeline for Luckie would put him back about there, but he may not be the exact same as Lawson’s. Lawson is a skill-position (player) and that requires more cutting and things like that,” Smart said. “We’ve ordered a special shoe for Amarius and plan to use it. We used that with Andrew Thomas and several other kids on the offensive line who’ve had ankle injuries. But we don’t put a timeline on it just for that reason. It could be before, it could be after. It’s based on his progression and how he feels when he starts moving around and what he does.”

In other injury news:

… Smart said defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot) is slowly making progress. But once again, there’s no timetable, although the hope is the Bulldogs will have him back sometime before the end of the season.

“As I’ve talked about before, he’s dealing with a foot injury, a significant foot injury. He had a four-week shutdown; I think we’ll be on five,” Smart said. “He’ll be able to start and do a little more next week, more being jogging and what I call weight-bearing, instead of practice. We have a plan, and stages, and he’s hitting all the marks. So, we’re hopeful to get him back this year. But when that will be, I don’t know. We’re going to do what the doctors say.”

… Smart said center Sedrick Van Pran is fine after briefly coming out of Saturday’s game against Kentucky after banging his knee.

“Sedrick is great, he came back in and finished out the game. He’s fine,” said Smart, who was not asked Monday about the status of defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh and outside linebacker Darris Smith.

Neither player saw action against Kentucky. Smart said after the game that both players were held out due to "sickness and one couldn't be with us."