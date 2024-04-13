Dominic Lovett reached around his defender and hauled in a tumbling touchdown catch.

That play summed up what Kirby Smart has seen much of the spring for his defensive backs. It's why, as Georgia heads into the summer, he's still looking for more out of his group of defensive backs.

"I want to see them attack the ball better," Smart said. "We gave up a lot of plays in the spring. What I call 50-50 balls, we didn’t get a lot of them out. What you saw a microcosm of today was a really good quarterback throwing really good touch passes. The throw to Dom, I mean, I’ve seen that 20 times this spring. It’s like, we’re right there. We just couldn’t quite get it out. When you have a good thrower and catcher with people that protect, it’s dangerous. I want to see more out of the secondary."

The secondary has been a major talking point throughout the spring.

The Bulldogs lost Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard, and Tykee Smith to the NFL. That's three starting spots open as Georgia goes through the spring.

Linebacker Jalon Walker thought those departures created an extra energy this spring.

"Seeing those guys play and go to the draft this year, those guys are coming back with a chip on their shoulder ready to play," Walker said of the secondary. "They attack each day like it’s their last. Having them cover, make tackles, break, that’s the things that they’re needing to work on in the offseason. That’s what they’ve done. I feel like they did a great job this spring."

There are three main names battling at corner.

Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, and Daniel Harris all worked with the first team during G-Day.

"We’re all battling, honestly," Everette said. "All three of us, like I said, we’re all competitors. They’re good players, fast, can cover. We’re just getting each other better every day. It’s fun competing with them."

At star, Joenel Aguero worked with the first team.

"He’s grown a lot," Everette said. "I was telling him, you give up some plays, just next play mentality. Don’t dwell on the old plays, because if you dwell on old plays, don’t make a bad play worse. He’s grown a lot for sure."

The secondary had its solid moments during G-Day. But, as Smart noted, it also gave up some big plays and contested catches.

Looking to the next few months, Smart knows there's plenty of room to grow.

"We've got a long way to go," Smart said. "We got better in the secondary, but we're not where we need to be in terms of being able to make plays on the ball down the field and be able to affect the quarterback."