Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Kirby Smart discussed a plethora of topics during his postgame press conference.
Timestamps:
00:01- General thoughts on Coach Dooley and the fanbase
01:00- Comments on Murray State's first few offensive drives
01:46- Stetson Bennett's performance
02:25- Comments on Freshmen who played
03:05- Gameplan against Murray State
03:45- Cade Mays' versatility
04:25- George Pickens' performance
05:07- RB success
05:22- Nolan Smith's performance
05:40- Eli Wolf's fumble and overall performance
06:30- Overall offensive thoughts
06:56- Punt returner rotation
07:20- Zamir White's performance
08:06- Jermaine Johnson's performance
08:55- Mark Webb's performance
09:21- Comments on the heat and humidity
09:43- Things the team can work on and improve
11:28- Jamaree Salyer's performance
11:40- The Special Teams standard