Timestamps:

00:01- General thoughts on Coach Dooley and the fanbase

01:00- Comments on Murray State's first few offensive drives

01:46- Stetson Bennett's performance

02:25- Comments on Freshmen who played

03:05- Gameplan against Murray State

03:45- Cade Mays' versatility

04:25- George Pickens' performance

05:07- RB success

05:22- Nolan Smith's performance

05:40- Eli Wolf's fumble and overall performance

06:30- Overall offensive thoughts

06:56- Punt returner rotation

07:20- Zamir White's performance

08:06- Jermaine Johnson's performance

08:55- Mark Webb's performance

09:21- Comments on the heat and humidity

09:43- Things the team can work on and improve

10:50- Defensive turnovers

11:28- Jamaree Salyer's performance

11:40- The Special Teams standard