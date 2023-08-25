There’s a buzzword inside the walls of Georgia’s football facility that Kirby Smart would rather not have to hear. That word is complacency.

"Yeah, I worry about complacency every day,” Smart said. “There's not a day that I don't go out on the field that I don't worry about it. But you look for it, and you look for signs of it. It's like a fire: you try to stomp it out, you know? You don't allow it to happen if you can help it.”

It’s easy to see why complacency would be a concern.

As winners of two straight national championships, human nature can be a tough foe to overcome. However, Smart’s message has been clear.

“We tell them that the biggest threat we have—the biggest opponent we have the entire year—is Georgia,” Smart said. “I think they respect that. We spend a lot of time trying to cover that. We do that regardless of what we did the previous year, so it's all about what we do and not really what our opponents do. And that's how you avoid the complacency factor."

Players appear to be getting the message.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was asked recently about the possibility of a three-peat, but brushed the question off as quickly as he seals off the edge on a sweep.

"That's something we're not even worried about right now. We're worried about UT-Martin. We're worried about the first game, and then the next game and the next day,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We're not worried about a three-peat; that's not what we're focused on. We are focused on winning today and attacking the day today. I know everybody wants to talk about the three-peat, but that's not what we're focused on. We're just focused on ourselves and getting better."

Smart could not have said it better himself. But he said even more.

He believes keeping the topic of complacency on the daily minds of his players is how you keep it from becoming a problem.

“What prevents that from happening? Competition is the first way,” Smart said. “The second way is acknowledging it and confronting it, and then the third way is mentally making sure they understand that you're not going to get the same team week in and week out that you might have gotten had you not won two. So, we try to visually paint a picture for our players to see that.”