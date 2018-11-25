Kirby Smart and Nick Saban held a teleconference Sunday night to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS).

Below, you can read what Smart had to say in his portion of the Q&A.

Opening Statement

Smart: We're excited and honored to represent the SEC East, and we really feel like our team has gotten better throughout the year. We've had a really young team, and they've grown up throughout the season. We've got a big challenge in front of us now, playing one of the best teams in the country. I know our guys are excited about getting back to Atlanta because that's always a goal for the program here at the University of Georgia, to have an opportunity to go play for a championship in what is one of the best conferences in the country, and we know what's at stake. Our kids are excited, and we're looking forward to starting our prep on Alabama.

Just given the way the season ended last year, how much did this matchup, Georgia-Alabama, feel like an inevitability throughout the season?

I don't know that it was inevitable. Certainly, both of us had to win some football games to get to it. I think last year's game is last year's game, and our kids are really focused on playing good football. That's really all we've worried about for the last five to six weeks, since the LSU loss, is moving forward and trying to grow as a team to get better. That's been our focal point. It really hasn't been all that much about last year.

I was hoping you could speak on the development of your wide receiver corps this year.

Yeah, they've improved with each week. You know, every game's kind of had a different layout, with different wideouts kind of being able to showcase their abilities. It doesn't happen by planning by us; it happens by what defenses do and what we get dictated to us by the coverages and how they play us. But I think they developed. They played really hard. They've been a huge asset on special teams. I think six of those guys start on special teams and do all kinds of things to make our team better. They've really bought into being a physical core unit, and that's what makes them different.

How big a challenge is 'Bama's front seven going to be for the offensive line on Saturday, Coach?

Well, it's always a challenge. You know, Alabama's always separated themselves in regard to the offensive and defensive lines, and this team is no different. They've got an extremely talented offensive and defensive lines. That's who they are. There's no bones about it. They're good on both lines of scrimmage, and that's where they try to control the game. It will be a great challenge for the offensive line. They get to go against a really talented group.

Kirby, obviously, these two teams played for the national championship. Back in July, these two teams were the overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions. I mean, this has obviously been a good league, with a lot of eight and nine-win teams in the SEC this year. But what is kind of separating Alabama and Georgia from the rest of the pack right now?

Well, the common things would be quarterback play, third down conversions, and not turning the ball over a lot. Those are similarities. Both have good set of backs, good sets of receivers. Both teams are scoring points. Biggest difference is they play better defense, obviously, than we have, and we've got to improve upon that. But I think both teams are good football teams. That's why they're representing their divisions in the conference championship, and both teams continue to get better.

Kirby, if I could take you back when you were Alabama's defensive coordinator, when you had those back-to-back SEC Championship games against Florida, losing the one in '08 and winning the one in '09—a lot of Bama players said after that '09 game that, at the beginning of the year, you said Florida is who you needed to knock off to get where you needed to go. You're kind of in that situation with Alabama now. How do you balance the goal of improving from within, then focusing on who you've got to take down to get to where you want to go?

Yeah, I wouldn't say in '09 that our goal was to take down Florida. It was to take down whomever's in our path, to be honest with you. I've never been around really good teams that are focused on other teams. The good teams I've been around are focusing on whoever they play that week, and it's really been no different for us this year. I mean, we really tried to hone in on what we've got to do to get better. Our concern can't be with Bama all year. We wouldn't be here. “It's a concern now because we've got to go play them. So, we've got to go play a good football game. We've got to execute. We've got to do a good job in order to play one of the best teams in the country. So, we've never looked at it as it's all about them or all about us. We've just got to do a good job executing.

What makes Tua so special, and what have you seen this season out of him?

Makes him special? He's got an elite arm talent. He's really fast. He's got really good wide receivers around him. He's got powerful backs, and he's got a talented tight end and a great offensive line, and he knows where to go with the ball. He's got great vision downfield. He's got the ability to look off safeties. He can throw the touch pass. He can throw bullets. He's really good at the RPO game. And then, on top of all that, he can run. So he's a lot to take in. I think you see that by their scores and what they've been able to do. The challenges are to be able to cover people, be able to affect the quarterback, be able to tackle people in open space, and take advantage of mistakes. He's certainly a very talented player, and I don't look at him as just dual threat. I look at him as a talented pocket passer, because that's where he does a lot of his damage.

And following up on that, your secondary hasn't given up a lot of chunk plays. Your front seven looks improved. Can you assess where those units are, as far as your secondary and the confidence you have in them, and then just where you feel like your front seven is right now?

Yeah, I've commented all year that we're a work in progress, and progress is about over. The season's coming to an end, and we're still a work in progress. So, we've got to show improvement. We've got to change gears, because what we did last week is nothing to do with what we're going to have to do this week. When you look at the players who played, we'll have different guys in the game. It's a completely different mode.

So we'll have to get them ready to play, and that's our job as coaches: to prepare these guys this week. I'm sort of excited about the opportunity. Our guys have gotten to go cover what is one of the most elite group of skill players I've seen assembled in college football. When you look at the wideouts they've got, they've got a bunch of them, and they're really good. Then they've got some toys they can do things with. Then they've got tight end, and they've got really good backs. With all those things, we've got to play a really good football game, and our kids are excited for the opportunity.

Hey, Kirby, when you look back at that first college staff with Coach Saban in 2007, that everyone kind of learned going through that from a win-loss perspective. What signs did you see at the time that showed you that kind of success was going to come pretty soon?

I think it was more about recruiting at that point in time and getting players to buy in and believe in the principles and values we preached. You come in, and not everybody jumps on board right away. There are guys who say, you know what, I'm going to keep it my way. I'll get out of here before this guy ever makes it. Then there are other guys that buy right in and try to sell it to others. Certainly, 2007, we didn't have a program where everybody had completely bought in yet, but Coach [Saban] does a great job organizing things, and he had everything in order, and guys started to buy in. As they bought in, we won more games. We recruited and got better players. It was certainly a process. As that happened, we got better and better. That's the way you build a program. You build it on a foundation that you want to be consistent and you want to be long term.

We've talked a little bit about the LSU game, but specifically, when you guys came out of that game and came back to Athens, what were some of the things that you guys discussed as a staff about, "We've got to address this"? Whether it be from a strategic standpoint, personnel—because obviously, you guys played markedly better from that point on.

Well, it's a lot of things. We didn't handle the atmosphere well. We didn't play our best game, and we didn't coach our best game. It wasn't all the players, and it wasn't all the scheme. It was a lot of things combined. A lot of things happened in that game that were really close to going in our favor, and we've kind of belabored those things. But at the end of the day, we didn't put our best foot forward. We talked about moving forward, saying, "Hey, we're going to really hone in on things, get good at this, get good at that, and not worry about the rest." Take the players that want to be a part of it, want to buy into it, and get them out there and play. We made a commitment to playing some of the younger players, and as they've played, they've played better. That's the only way to grow some of these young guys: to get them out there and put them in the game and let them make mistakes.

When you look back from that specific point in the season to where you are now, are you pleased with what you saw happen?

Yeah, I feel like there are things we've done better each and every game, but there's a vast amount of improvement that can be done. I think the only way you improve is to kind of sharpen the iron, and you go compete against each other, and you get better, and you keep working. We're not where we need to be by any means, and I think offensively, we're playing good football, we're being very efficient. And when you're efficient, you give yourself a chance. But defensively, we've certainly got to improve.

The offense has changed a lot since you've been there at Alabama. Are you surprised that Nick Saban went this way, to such a fast paced, high scoring offense, as compared to his usual grind-it-out running games in the past?

No, not surprised. I mean, I was there during some of Lane's time, where it was very high paced, high scoring, up tempo, and Lane always leaned on that. He certainly wanted to do that as much as possible. They're doing a really good job of it now. They can mix tempos. They can run power game at you. They just can score faster doing it another way, and they've certainly got a lot of talent at the wide receiver position, quarterback position, like I've talked about.

I mean, if they can score, they're going to score, and they're good at it. He's doing what they do best. I think a lot of that credit goes to Coach Locksley and Coach Enos and their offensive staff. They've got a "who's who" studded cast over there on offense. as coaches who allow them to prepare. A lot of their support staff I've known for a long time. There are guys who have been in pro ball who are over there, and they get great ideas. They've got great players, and they put the package together, and they're really aggressive with it. '

So as a follow-up, this team has been outscoring opponents by over 20 points all season. How do you stop this offense?

Well, you've got to play well. You've got to be able to cover people, to affect the quarterback. You've got to try to make them one-dimensional, but sometimes one-dimensional for them is something they're okay with. They want to be able to attack you down the field, attack you vertically, and you've got to play good football.

Look, I don't think there's anybody who's going to go out there and stone-cold these guys. When you watch them play, you see them score points, so you've got to do a great job of creating turnovers, creating lost yardage plays, and you've got to make plays on the ball when you're not in plays and your back's to the wall. You're going to have to make some plays on the ball, because they throw the ball vertically down the field.

Coach, I was hoping you could possibly update us on the health of Monty Rice.

Yeah, Monty wasn't able to play Saturday. He's down to one crutch, and he's trying to get back. I was talking to him after the game. He feels much better, but he's not 100 percent. I'll know a lot more probably tomorrow after practice.

And further, I mean, with what you saw out of Tua in the National Championship Game, compared to seeing him on tape this year, what areas have you seen the most improvement? Or does he look like he did back in the National Championship Game?

Well, he looked real good in that one, but he looks really good now. He's definitely improved. He's confident. You can see it's just the experience of playing in games and being able to go in and affect the other guys; the trust and confidence and timing. I think the quarterback coach he's got there, Coach Enos does such a great job. He's really developed. He's gotten better, and you can tell he's playing with a lot of confidence.”

Where has Jake Fromm gotten better this year?

Same. He's gotten more confidence. I think he's comfortable with things. He knows where people are now. He knows the protections better. He's got trust in the offensive line that's been playing well for him, and he's also got a run game he's able to rely on. If things get hairy, he's able to put in the right run and make it a positive play, you know, staying away from a lost yardage play. A lot of our runs turn into two and three-yard runs, but they make third down much more manageable.

D'Andre Swift was injured earlier in the year, then he came on strong. How delicate and careful were you early in the season with him, and how banged up was he?

It's hard to measure that, because it's not an injury that you can test and measure. It's a feel. It's for how he feels. He had some things in the spring that bothered him with that groin, and there were a couple of instances early in the season that he felt it bothered him a little bit. We obviously wanted to keep him fresh and try to keep him healthy. “So it was a topic of conversation in some early games, but there was never a point where we were like, "Hey, we've got to get him out of there. He's hurt." It wasn't like that. It's just that the kid went out and competed and played hard in a lot of early games, and as the season went on, I think he's gotten better and better.

As far as your linebackers go, obviously, you lost a lot of guys last year, and the run defense over the last month has been significantly better. What clicked with those guys? And how do you assess their progression from Game 1 to Game 12?

Well, I think as a unit, we've gotten better. The run game is never one group, the D-line or the linebackers. The secondary is really tied into the run support and run defense. So it's on all of us. We've improved on that because we've worked hard on it, and we've gone against our offense. I think those are the only ways we can get better—to really preach the fundamentals.

We had some sloppy tackling in the LSU game, and that probably hurt us more than the schemes. We just didn't tackle really well. We've got to tackle well in this game. They've got really good skill players. Doesn't matter if it's a back, tight end, or receiver. When you start giving them yards after the catch, it adds up.

Hey, Kirby, I know he's been dealing with an injury, but just in general, how would you describe what you've gotten out of Cade Mays this season?

Very dependable. He's a kid who came in and has played every position except center. He's played four positions on our offensive line. He's been very intelligent. He's been able to go in, plug and play. A guy gets hurt, he goes in, he pops in there. He takes three or four reps at each position during the week, and he's able to go in and communicate and function, and that's been big for us. He's a really physical, really tough guy. Those qualities are pretty important in offensive linemen.

Do you expect you'll have him back for Saturday?

Don't know that yet.

Kirby, just wondering in general, what's the biggest difference between this team you'll bring in Saturday, compared to the team that you had in January against Alabama?

I don't know. That's a tough question. I feel like we're probably not quite where we were special teams-wise last year. We've been really good in some areas, and we've really struggled in some, so we've been up and down—where last year I felt we were a more complete special teams unit. Defensively, we just had so much experience. We were playing with guys with 30 and 40 starts, and some of them, you know, weren't that talented; they just played. They had a lot of experience. Now we've got a little less experience on the left side of the ball, and we've got a little more experience on our offensive side of the ball, minus two really good backs.

So it's a very different team, very different personality team, but they've been very effective and been very good leaders.

What kind of challenge is it for Lamont Gaillard and the offensive guards facing a guy like Quinnen Williams, and what do they need to do to keep him out?

That's the ultimate challenge. You're playing one of the best football players in college football. He's extremely quick, extremely athletic. He uses his leverage well. He's powerful. Obviously, Raekwon was extremely disruptive last year and a really good football player. They've got really good people; we're well aware of that.

Biggest thing is being fundamentally sound, having a good pad level, and being able to put ourselves in positive situations in the right plays. I don't think you go out there and just stone these guys. They've got good football players. You've got to do a good job mixing things up. You've got to stay balanced, and you've got to stay consistent with it.

You guys obviously have been throwing the ball around well down the stretch here. What do you make of the matchup with their young corners?

Well, first of all, they've got two really good corners, and they're good football players. Our guys have been having good timing and running good routes. We've got a competitive group of receivers, so I think it will be a good matchup.

You talked about a lot of the young kids you've had playing for you, and particularly a lot of freshmen who have contributed this year. So, 13 games in now, is it a case where they're no longer freshmen, or are you still getting concerned about some of that youthful exuberance in a big game like this?

No. Each freshman is different. We've got some freshmen who are never affected. The moment is never too big for them. They go play. Other freshmen probably get more anxiety than others, and each one's different. The ones who handled it well early will probably handle this well. The ones who got nervous early will probably be nervous for this one. But each one's different, and each one is kind of separated out. I know this. They've bought in and are playing really hard for us, and they're gaining confidence in the games they've been able to get experience and play in.

And in particular, what about Adam Anderson and the kind of progress he's made? He seems to be playing pretty well as of late.

Adam is rolling. He's getting better. He's taking on a role on special teams, and he's developing. He's got a lot of speed, a lot of good instincts. He's become a lot more serious about learning his assignments, which has given us an opportunity to place some responsibility on him. And he continues to get better at that.