Kirby Smart defended the culture of his Georgia football program on Tuesday, acknowledging that prevention of off-the-field incidents involving his players ultimately starts with him.

“We’ve got complete control of our program and our kids in our program. Do kids make mistakes? Yes, young student-athletes make mistakes. They do. It happens all across the country, and it happens here. There’s no lack of control in our program,” Smart said. “Our guys do make mistakes. That’s historically probably going to happen when you’re 18 to 22-year-olds. Our job as coaches is to prevent that from happening, and that starts with me. You do it by how you educate your players and how you discipline your players, and we’ll continue to do that at a high standard.”

Smart’s program has come under scrutiny since beating TCU for the Bulldogs’ second-straight national titles.

The tragic deaths of Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy in the early morning hours of January 15 obviously are the most noteworthy.

But four other incidents involving former quarterback Stetson Bennett (public intoxication), transfer wideout RaRa Thomas (felony false imprisonment charges that have since been dismissed), former defensive tackle Jalen Carter (misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving) and linebacker Juman Dumas-Johnson (misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving) have caused others to question the current culture in Athens.

Smart started out his press conference Tuesday to preview spring practice by talking about the expectations of each of his players.

"The first thing I’ll address and talk about a little bit is the expectations we have here at Georgia for our student-athletes,” Smart said. “Certainly, we haven’t met some of those requirements, and we want our student-athletes to meet those. We take those things very seriously.”

Smart added the current standards in place have been around for years.

“We want our players to live up to those. And mistakes they make--we treat them like we do our kids. We discipline them, we try to prevent them, we try to educate them,” Smart said. “We try to do all we can to help our student-athletes in a positive way. It’s been a tough go with the deaths of Chandler and Devin. As you guys know, it’s a tragic accident, and our players have been through a lot when you talk about the health and mental health that some of our guys have needed since the accident.

“It’s been a really tough go of it for them. I feel like our players are starting to be able to acknowledge it, and they understand when you make mistakes, decisions that are costly can cost you your life. That’s not to be taken lightly. I think our guys understand that, and we continue to educate them, and we’ll continue to do all we can as a university to make sure they behave and do that in a proper way.”

Although Smart said his team’s current policies evolve, he stressed that no policy or lack thereof caused the accident that took the lives of Willock and LeCroy.

“Policies are constantly under review, and trying to find things we can do better. But no policy or lack thereof, and we found no reason to change anything we have. Our workers in our department have the ability to drive a vehicle or not drive a vehicle that is rented,” Smart said. “Those student workers and the two young ladies had permission to drive those vehicles, and they were driving them when they should not have been driving them. That policy was broken. It’s understood that you cannot take a vehicle when you’re not doing your duties, and they were not participating in their duties at that time.”

Smart said education to hopefully prevent future incidents from occurring will stay intact.

Last summer, Smart brought in Athens-Clarke County Police and UGA police to address many of the issues within a team setting.

They spoke about drag racing, along with the dangers of drugs and alcohol. Other programs deal with domestic violence.

“We try to have education on all those things. But education is not enough. You know, you have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risks and dangers that are out there with vehicles, especially nowadays,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks. But the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know, and that’s a programming piece for us that we do in the fall and in the spring.”