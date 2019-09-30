Kirby Smart Presser: 'Tennessee on the brink of something special'
1:28 - Kirby's history vs Tennessee as a motivator
2:08 - Cade Mays' return to Knoxville
2:44 - Playing against Jim Chaney
3:50 - Maurer vs. Guarantano
4:37 - Injury updates - Stokes, Campbell, Solomon, Kearis
5:45 - Jake Fromm's hot start to the season
6:37 - Improvements of Fromm since last season
7:22 - Shutout in 2017
8:33 - Games around the country influencing philosophy
9:31 - Depth at offensive line
10:29 - Eli Wolf's transition from Knoxville to Athens
11:18 - Jordan Davis' stamina and run support
12:18 - Jauan Jennings' challenge
12:58 - Tennessee's improvements
14:02 - Challenges for outside linebackers and Azeez Ojulari
15:41 - Dominick Blaylock as a spark
17:00 - Dominick Blaylock mental approach
18:06 - Bye week improvements
19:03 - Nakobe Dean status
19:42 - Tae Crowder's improvement