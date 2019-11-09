Kirby Smart Post-Game Presser: 'We're trying to play (LSU or Alabama)'
00:00- Opening Comments
00:59- Shutout and the effort from the defense
01:30- Sacrificing for your brothers and Monty Rice's play
01:58- Missouri secondary performance
02:25- Injury updates
02:55- Thoughts on the centers that had to come in for injured Trey Hill
03:17- Cade Mays' versatility
03:36- George Pickens’ performance
04:16- Richard LeCounte’s interception and performance
05:13- Overall thoughts on the offense through the first 9 games
06:25- Thoughts on having to go to Auburn next week
07:00- What can Pickens do moving forward?
07:33- Do style points matter? Or is it just a survive and advance situation?
08:05- Third shutout of the year. Was it luck?
08:44- Hard runs from Swift and Herrien
09:33- Preparing for both QBs for Mizzou
10:02- Tyson Campbell getting key snaps
10:24- Tyrique Stevenson’s improvement
11:18- Was Kirby worried about the LSU-Bama game?
11:46- Giving Campbell
12:14- Nolan Smith’s first SEC sack
12:52- Jermaine Johnson’s increased role due to injuries
13:21- Walter Grant injury
13:28- Zamir White being a different RB
13:50- Does Kirby feel the team is playing its best football?
14:37- Will the injuries affect UGA moving forward?