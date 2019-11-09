00:00- Opening Comments

00:59- Shutout and the effort from the defense

01:30- Sacrificing for your brothers and Monty Rice's play

01:58- Missouri secondary performance

02:25- Injury updates

02:55- Thoughts on the centers that had to come in for injured Trey Hill

03:17- Cade Mays' versatility

03:36- George Pickens’ performance

04:16- Richard LeCounte’s interception and performance

05:13- Overall thoughts on the offense through the first 9 games

06:25- Thoughts on having to go to Auburn next week

07:00- What can Pickens do moving forward?

07:33- Do style points matter? Or is it just a survive and advance situation?

08:05- Third shutout of the year. Was it luck?

08:44- Hard runs from Swift and Herrien

09:33- Preparing for both QBs for Mizzou

10:02- Tyson Campbell getting key snaps

10:24- Tyrique Stevenson’s improvement

11:18- Was Kirby worried about the LSU-Bama game?

11:46- Giving Campbell

12:14- Nolan Smith’s first SEC sack

12:52- Jermaine Johnson’s increased role due to injuries

13:21- Walter Grant injury

13:28- Zamir White being a different RB

13:50- Does Kirby feel the team is playing its best football?

14:37- Will the injuries affect UGA moving forward?