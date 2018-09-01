As Austin Peay botched its pitch on an option play, Georgia’s defense found an opportunity to show that its defense just might be okay for another year.

Governors’ quarterback Jeremiah Oatsall pitched the ball laterally. As it hit the ground, a swarm of Bulldog defenders came for it. D’Andre Walker led the charge, with a host of other teammates, to scoop it up.

Natrez Patrick, by the way, was credited with the forced fumble. Patrick returned after serving a suspension due to a third marijuana-related arrest in December 2017.

Walker wore the savage spikes (yes, they’ve returned, with a dog bone added to the repertoire) and demonstrated a theme in the 45-0 win over FCS foe Austin Peay. Georgia lived up to Kirby Smart’s demanding standard as it played fast, physical, and dominant.

“I’m not one to shed a lot of positives,” Smart said in his postgame press conference. “I didn’t think we played to the caliber we should, but to have a shutout, in this day and age, is hard to do. Our kids played hard, and that’s what we’ve asked them to do.”

For Georgia, it isn’t the first time a shutout has taken place under Smart, however. The 45-point margin of victory is the largest in his three-year tenure, but the Bulldogs did hold Tennessee scoreless in Neyland Stadium last season to the tune of 45-0.

Austin Peay’s only legitimate opportunity to score was late in the first quarter, when the Governors were down 17-0. The triple-option attack created traction on the drive, but place-kicker Logan Birchfield missed a 37-yard attempt.

Austin Peay amassed a total of 152 yards and seven first downs. In comparison, Georgia’s offensive attack collected 508 offensive yards with 22 different players recording either a rushing carry or a reception.

“We could’ve made a couple of plays or done some things better,” Patrick said. “I do like the toughness and effort that everyone on our team played with. But there’s a lot to clean up.”

With such a lopsided margin and a crucial conference game against South Carolina looming on September 8, Georgia went deep into its roster, and rightfully so. The interesting thing, however, is that the Bulldogs made early switches in favor of players who weren’t contributors a season ago.

For example: At the linebacker spot, Brenton Cox (true freshman), Keyon Richardson, and Tae Crowder entered on the first drive.

Those weren’t particularly busy players on the Bulldogs’ defensive front a season ago, and they may have only gotten significant action in the intra-squad spring game. But that’s what the loss of 31 seniors does for Georgia: it creates opportunity.

“The biggest thing for us today was experience,” Smart said. “We had a lot of players play who didn’t have experience, but now they gained it.”

It could’ve been Cox on third-down situations, William Poole at the STAR position, or Adam Anderson playing a heavy volume of snaps in the second half. Whichever situation warranted itself, the defensive appearances by newcomers were impressive.

However, there was one who took the field for the first set of Governor snaps. Tyson Campbell, formerly a coveted prospect out of American Heritage, stood opposite Deandre Baker and continued to play with the first-team defense. Campbell finished with a pass break-up and three tackles.

Many of those freshman may not contribute during conference play, but Campbell could be one who continues to be a significant piece of the Bulldogs’ secondary.

“He's very mature, and it’s surprising and rare to see a corner freshman start like that and play the way he did today,” Georgia safety J.R. Reed said. “He’s able to pick up on plays. That’s the thing with this defense—it doesn’t matter how fast you are or how big you are, it’s how fast you are in the brain.”