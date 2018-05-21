COLUMBUS – Kirby Smart said walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett continues to mull over whether or not to return to the Georgia football program this fall.

Georgia's coach made the comments during Monday's question-and-answer session with reporters at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, confirming last week’s report by UGASports.

“He’s looking at some different options,” Smart said. “Stetson has done a tremendous job for us. We’re really excited with what he’s done for us and we’re exhausting every option to try and keep Stetson with us. We think he’s a very talented young man, and I’ve spoken with him about that multiple times. We hope he will be with us, but he hasn't made that decision yet.”



Smart, who met with Bennett again Monday according to a source, said a scholarship could be an option if he decided to stay.

“Possibly,” Smart said.

In most instances, losing a walk-on quarterback might not be considered that big of a deal.

Not true with Bennett who, despite his smallish stature, did a wonderful job running the Bulldogs’ scout team.

Also, of note is his work leading up to the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, when Bennett played the role of Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield in practices leading up to the game.

If Bennett leaves, it would leave the Bulldogs with walk-ons John Seter and Christian Kerut to work behind Jake Fromm and Justin Fields.



Sam Vaughn, a senior walk-on who has been with the program for the last four years, is not expected to return to the Bulldogs this fall, a sources told UGASports.

“I think Stetson is a really good player. We'd love to keep Stetson there because we don’t have too many other guys,” Smart said. “We’ve got two other quarterbacks coming in. We think they're good players, but we’ve got a lot invested in Stetson, the development he took this spring, and what he did in bowl practices. I’m excited to see what he can do, so we’re encouraging him to stay so he gets that opportunity. I certainly respect what he’s done this fall for the University of Georgia, and he’s a really a good student as well.”

NOTE: Smart said that punter Marshall Long (knee) is recovering and is expected to remain with the team. “I think Marshall will be fine,” Smart said.