Kirby Smart addressed the media on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period, but Georgia’s future players were not the only topics discussed.

It is also the season for opt-outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

For those counting, Joshua Miller became the 19th Bulldog to enter the portal, raising questions as to why so many have been making the call.

“You don’t control that. What you do control is who you bring in here; you can’t control what goes out,” Smart said. “Our message here has been, let’s get the right guys in here, and this is the group we brought in.”

Smart also made it very clear that he’s not anti-portal.

Quite the contrary.

“The portal is a good thing, let’s not make that negative,” Smart said. “If you’ve been in a program for three years, and you’re not playing, and you don’t feel like you’re going to play, or you don’t feel like you’re getting developed and it doesn’t look great, then you might need to look somewhere else, and that’s an OK thing.”

There are, however, exceptions. And that’s where Smart’s concern lies.

“It's when it’s you're first year and you’re doing that, it becomes a little more alarming. It’s why did you do that in the first place because you never really gave yourself a chance to grow?” Smart said. “So, I evaluate the portal based on that, and not the total number, because the total number is just not relevant because of the day and age we’re in. Sometimes the grass is greener, and sometimes it’s not. But we don’t control those decisions.”

Smart said he typically has a good idea of what players are looking at elsewhere.

Conversations are held throughout and after the season.

Per Smart, 90-95 percent of those talks have already taken place.

“I think everybody in the country will tell you that you have surprises, and I think you guys can figure out who those guys are, and they make decisions based on what they think they need,” Smart said. “I respect that, that’s the rules we have, and we abide by what we have. But I’m more worried about the guys that are here.”

Of course, the Bulldogs are eyeing the portal themselves, with the team reportedly looking to supplement its backfield, defensive line, and wide receiver room.

Last year, Georgia added Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas. This year the Bulldogs already have a commit from former Vanderbilt freshman London Humphreys.

The Dawgs likely are not done.

“I think you can play early at wideout in college football, and people have proven it. George (Pickens) proved it, AD (Mitchell) proved it, Jermaine (Burton) proved it, Dillon (Bell) proved it,” Smart said. “You can go out and do it, but it’s nice to get some SEC experience like the guys we got last year. But we need more depth at receiver, it’s a position we’re thin at, and we’ve got have enough people to surround Carson (Beck) with to create weapons."

One name to keep an eye on is former Miami receiver Colbie Young, who visited Athens a week ago.

In regards to any opt-outs for the Orange Bowl, Smart had no updates to give.

The Bulldogs leave for Miami on Dec. 26

It certainly would not be a surprise if some NFL-bound Bulldogs decided to sit out the game.

Tuesday, tight end Brock Bowers told reporters that he’s still taking part in activities with his teammates as they prepare for the Orange Bowl. However, he hedged with his answer when asked if he would play in the game.

Bowers still had a small wrap over his left ankle, which he injured in the win at Vanderbilt.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims is another name to watch.

Mims left the first half of the SEC Championship against Alabama and did not return.

Like Bowers, Mims is projected by some to be a first-round pick in the April NFL Draft.

Other Bulldogs who could potentially still sit out include Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard.

Of the 18 players who entered the transfer portal, kicker Jared Zirkel is the only member of that group who will remain with the team until after the game.