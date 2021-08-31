Kirby Smart on Jordan Davis' pass rush, Clemson receivers, and more

Kirby Smart isn't just ready. Georgia's head coach said Tuesday night that he and his team need the season opener to get here. The only way for the Bulldogs to get better at this point, Smart said, is to hit the field against a team wearing colors other than red and black. Smart's wish is nearing reality, as the season kicks off against Clemson this weekend. Here are some other highlights from Smart's final press conference before the campaign gets underway.

Injury update

Smart provided updates on a pair of injured Bulldogs on Tuesday. Junior center Warren Ericson is "doing awesome" as he recovers from a hand injury suffered in camp. Smart said Ericson has practiced with the team the past two weeks. Redshirt sophomore receiver Dominick Blaylock is farther behind. He's rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last August, his second such injury in less than a year. "Dominick’s done an incredible job of rehab," Smart said. "He’s worked really hard. It’s been a tough year on him." Blaylock worked with the scout team during Tuesday's practice. Smart said he even made a couple of nice plays against the first and second-team defense. For Blaylock, the issue now is continuing to build confidence in his surgically repaired knee. Smart also needs him to get more reps with the first and second-team offense before he's ready to see the field in a game. While it doesn't sound like that'll happen against Clemson, Blaylock's return might not be too far off. "I can’t tell you when he’s going to be out there, because I don’t know. But he’s close," Smart said.

Jordan Davis becoming more of a three-down player

Players of Jordan Davis's size (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) are typically reserved for clogging run lanes on first and second down. Rushing the passer generally isn't a strong suit of guys that big. While Davis's primary role still lies in those early downs, Smart said his senior nose tackle is building his role as a three-down player. "He’s elite at pocket push. He’s elite power, one of the strongest kids I’ve ever been around," Smart said. "He helps you the way he’s able to run games and things, because he’s just different. There’s just nobody quite like him in terms of the volume and the reps." Smart said Davis has worked hard at improving his quickness during the offseason. That, along with better conditioning, could see Davis on the field more this fall. "He knows that when he’s in there that there’s less run game in between those A-gaps with him in there," Smart said. "It’s all about can he affect the perimeter, and can he cover down and do things. That’s what we’ve tried to work with him hard on."

Smart on managing expectations