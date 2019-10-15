Kirby Smart on James Coley as OC, and who reminds him of Hines Ward?
0:02 – Comments on last 2 practices, Kentucky
0:48 – On Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden
1:37 – Team morale because of injuries
2:39 – Tyrique Stevenson
3:20 – Busted coverages, explosive plays
4:51 – Lawrence Cager injury
5:08 – Game-to-game goals
7:00 – Keys to get movement from o-line
8:04 – On shuffling/moving players
9:31 – Receivers in press coverage
10:14 – Travon Walker’s injury
10:33 – On communication in play-calling
11:12 – Asked to assess James Coley
12:36 – Jake Fromm’s spirits
13:06 – What receivers step up w/o Cager
13:34 – Dominick Blaylock’s playing time
14:15 – On run defense
15:35 – D’Wan Mathis’ status
15:53 – O-line’s mindset this week