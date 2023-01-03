Head coach Kirby Smart did not have much at all to say regarding the status of tight end Darnell Washington or any other of Georgia’s walking wounded when asked during a teleconference Tuesday to preview Monday’s National Championship against TCU (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

“We’re hopeful to get all those guys back,” was all Smart had to say.

This comment came a day after he told ESPN’s Marty Smith that Washington’s injury was not an ankle sprain, but instead a “soft tissue contusion and sprain.” UGASports has confirmed the injury will not require surgery, although it’s unclear if Washington will be able to play.

Washington suffered the injury in the first half against Ohio State when left guard Xavier Truss inadvertently stepped on him.

The junior enters the game with 27 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns while doubling as a dominating blocker and a key component in Georgia’s running game.

“Darnell’s getting treatment, he’s resting up and hopefully he’ll be good to go,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “He’s an unbelievable talent, he’s amazing. But if he can’t go, then we’re just going to have other people step up. That’s the way it works here; it’s about the team. We want to have him, we’d love to have him, he’s one of the game-changers we have. But if we don’t, we still have to go win a football game.”

Other players who suffered injuries, included outside linebackers Chaz Chambliss and Robert Beal Jr., while right tackle Warren McClendon (who dressed out) did not play due to a knee injury he suffered in the SEC Championship against LSU.

If Washington cannot go, look for freshman Oscar Delp to receive many of his reps.

"I felt like played great. Oscar comes to practice and works day in and day out. That's how this team works. One man goes down, another one has to step up," star Javon Bullard said. "As I said, we don't hold our heads out in pity. Darnell is a great player. Oscar came in and while I wouldn't say filled those shoes, he definitely did what he needed to do in order to get the win."