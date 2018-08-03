ATHENS, Ga.—Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is excited about this year’s crop of newcomers—he said as much addressing the media this afternoon prior to the Bulldogs’ first practice of fall camp. And, rightfully so, considering Georgia’s 2018 signing class is perhaps the most highly-touted group of freshmen in school history.

Still, a legitimate concern surely arises: Featuring such an extraordinary incoming class, should there be any concern regarding the signing of the next set of freshmen, as in the 2019 class? Seemingly, recruits might be hesitant to sign with a school where young talent has already been established.

“Yeah, I don’t think that’s true,” replied Smart when asked about the matter. “I think that’s a media perception.”

Actually, perception seemed to be a reality—that is, before Smart’s arrival in Athens. Consider that from 2002-2015, six times Georgia’s incoming class ranked in the top six of the final team recruting rankings, and each of the six times the Bulldogs ranked lower the following year. In addition, each of the six was ranked at least three spots lower, and with an average drop of five places.

Since Smart became head coach, he has bucked that trend. Following a ninth-place finish in the final team recruiting rankings of 2016, Georgia’s incoming class ranked No. 3 in 2017, No. 1 this year, and the Bulldogs currently rank only behind Alabama for the top class of 2019.

“To me, if you recruit the right kind of kid, he’s asking, ‘Can you win a championship?’ Those are the type of kids you want in your organization—those who want to win a championship,” Smart said. “Does that mean they play every snap as a freshman? Not necessarily.”

Besides recruiting the “right” kind of kid, Smart stressed it’s his staff’s duty to get each newcomer to buy into finding value in contributing to the team, no matter how each provides it.

“The first place you make an impact as a freshman is usually on special teams—and that’s the challenge for this unit,” Smart said. “Did they dream last year [as high school seniors] about coming in and making a tackle on the punt team? Is that something they could see themselves doing and having value in that?”

Smart mentioned that a video was recently shown to the players featuring Alabama’s Reuben Foster, winner of the Butkus Award in 2016 as the nation’s top linebacker, hitting LSU standout Leonard Fournette on a kickoff return in 2014; Alabama’s Trent Richardson, who finished third in the 2011 Heisman Trophy voting, making a tackle on kickoff coverage as a freshman in 2009; and, finally, Sony Michel, who recently departed Georgia as the school’s No. 3 all-time leading rusher, making a tackle on a kickoff against Clemson in 2014.

“If there were common themes every athlete showed,” Smart began in reference to the three players mentioned, “all four went in the first round [of the NFL Draft], none started their freshman year, and all of them were on special teams as freshmen.”

Last season on Georgia’s SEC Championship squad, true freshmen who made an impact on special teams, yet whose playing time was limited otherwise, included receiver Trey Blount and linebackers Nate McBride, Monty Rice, and Jaden Hunter. As for this season’s freshmen, Smart will find out soon enough which of them is willing to contribute—no matter the task.

“Our job as a coaching staff is to make sure we have those guys (the freshmen) helping our team—wherever it may be,” Smart said. “That might be as a starter—but that’s not what you see all the time.”