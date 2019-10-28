If Kirby Smart does indeed still feel perturbed that the Georgia-Florida game will likely remain in Jacksonville through the 2025 campaign, at least he’s not creating any waves.

Under the new contract with the city, the Bulldogs and Gators will play at TIAA Bank Field through 2023, with a school option through 2025.

“Yeah, first, the misnomer there is that I don't want the game in Jacksonville. That's not the case for me. I loved playing there,” Smart said. “It's one of my best memories ever as a player, being able to do that.”

Players asked about the move also didn’t seem to have a problem.

That includes senior safety J.R. Reed, who disagrees with the notion that Georgia is at any kind of disadvantage playing the game there.

“I don’t think it’s a disadvantage. The field is split 50-50, staying split 50-50, with the history there for that game; I love it there,” Reed said. “I don’t care, we could play all the way in the Bahamas—I really don’t care, as long as we get there and get it over with, come back here, and get on to the next site.”

Speaking of which, Reed was asked if the travel aspect gives Florida an annual edge. The Gators make the 70-mile journey from Gainesville to Jacksonville by bus, while the Bulldogs fly.

“I mean, not really,” Reed said. “I like flying, so it’s not a big deal for me. I don’t see it as any trouble at all.”

Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley admits he has a bit of a biased view, having grown up 10 minutes away from TIAA Bank Field.

“I think it’s great. My mom always has a big tailgate party, invites everyone over to the house, and we just chill and have fun,” said Kindley.

Smart, does, however, still admit to still having some concerns.

“I think the landscape of college football is such now that your home and homes are so valuable as you go out and try to find other teams to play. When you play these other teams that we're playing out in the future, you got a home and home. So you've got one less home game,” Smart said. “The team that's used a bye to come play you, you're going to have one less home game. So now, with us every other year, it may be two less. So it makes it tougher in that perspective.”

However, Smart said he also understands how the financial aspects of the deal make it a difficult one to pass up.

According to Athletic Director Greg McGarity, Georgia will clear approximately $5 million thanks to the extension, something Smart admits is no small factor.

He also appreciates the historical factor of the contest, which has been played in Jacksonville since 1933.

“I think the financial significance of this game, and also the historical significance of this game, weighed in the factors, and administration felt like that was the best thing to do, and I'm 100 percent on board with it,” Smart said. “I’m a team player, and I always said, once the decision is made, it's made. It's a two-year commitment. We'll continue to see where it's going in college football. I think as you look across the board, you see more and more kids committing on these official visit weekends when they go to a home game, and they're really important weekends. We just have one less shot at those. That's the toughest thing.”

This spring, Georgia plans on introducing a proposal that would allow home teams at neutral sites to entertain recruits. Currently, the Bulldogs and Gators can only leave tickets at will-call for prospects to sit in the stands.

Smart, however, didn’t sound too optimistic that the proposal would pass.

“What do you think those other teams are going to do with that?” Smart said. “I'm petitioning right now, if you're Alabama and you're Tennessee, are you going to help Florida and Georgia out? I don't think they're going to go for that. But we'll see how it goes. I mean I'm all for it, you know what I mean, if it can help us. But I just don't know how realistic that is.”