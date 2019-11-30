Kirby Smart Full Press Conference: 'Don't Be Stupid'
0:02 – Opening comments
0:39 – Addressing George Pickens’ suspension and ejection
1:08 and 9:14 – D’Andre Swift’s injury
1:20 and 5:29 – Any motivation at halftime
1:53 – Pickens losing his composure
2:08 – Receiving corps
2:50 – Defense’s effort
3:15 – Charlie Woerner’s first career TD
3:55 – On Jake Fromm’s decision making
4:38 – Complimentary call by OC Coley
5:06 – Post-game atmosphere
6:19 and 7:33 – On Lawrence Cager’s injury
6:32 and 14:10 – SEC Championship vs. LSU
7:40 – Comparing SEC title games
8:17 – Feedback regarding LSU, QB Joe Burrow
10:03 – On the freshmen on defense
10:33 – Appreciation of defeating chief rivals
11:08 – Team's leadership group
11:40 – LSU vs. Texas A&M later tonight
12:03 – Confidence of offense
12:42 – Jamaree Salyer’s performance
13:10 – Advice for Pickens because of ejection
14:45 – James Cook