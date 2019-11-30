0:02 – Opening comments

0:39 – Addressing George Pickens’ suspension and ejection

1:08 and 9:14 – D’Andre Swift’s injury

1:20 and 5:29 – Any motivation at halftime

1:53 – Pickens losing his composure

2:08 – Receiving corps

2:50 – Defense’s effort

3:15 – Charlie Woerner’s first career TD

3:55 – On Jake Fromm’s decision making

4:38 – Complimentary call by OC Coley

5:06 – Post-game atmosphere

6:19 and 7:33 – On Lawrence Cager’s injury

6:32 and 14:10 – SEC Championship vs. LSU

7:40 – Comparing SEC title games

8:17 – Feedback regarding LSU, QB Joe Burrow

10:03 – On the freshmen on defense

10:33 – Appreciation of defeating chief rivals

11:08 – Team's leadership group

11:40 – LSU vs. Texas A&M later tonight

12:03 – Confidence of offense

12:42 – Jamaree Salyer’s performance

13:10 – Advice for Pickens because of ejection

14:45 – James Cook