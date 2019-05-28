DESTIN, Fla. – Quarterback D’Wan Mathis has been released from the hospital following brain surgery last week, and head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday his prognosis is excellent.

Smart made the comments during Tuesday’s first day of the annual SEC Spring Meetings being held at the Sandestin Hilton.

"D'Wan's been awesome. His family has been awesome. He's handled everything with great class. D'Wan is going great,” Smart said. “He got out of the hospital yesterday; he's beginning rehab and therapy today. Ron and his staff did an unbelievable job recognizing things, and Piedmont Health Center did a tremendous job as well.”

A full recovery is expected, although Smart did not have an answer to when he will actually return to the practice field.

“We're expecting a full recovery, and the timeline is the least of our concern right now,” Smart said. “We're not even worried about timeline. We're worried about his health.”

Mathis underwent emergency brain surgery last week at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital to remove a cyst that was causing severe sinus pain, the result of moving from his home state of Michigan to Georgia.

“Both his parents have been involved,” Smart said. “His mom has been down, his stepmom has been down, they've been really incredible."

The 6-foot-6 freshman was a signing day surprise for the Bulldogs after de-committing from Ohio State. He subsequently arrived as an early enrollee before fans got their first look during last April G-Day game, when Mathis completed 15 of 28 passes for 113 yards.

Mathis also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Matt Landers and rushed nine times for 29 yards.