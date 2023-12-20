Signing Day is always an exciting time for Kirby Smart. After months and months of recruiting, the labors of putting a recruiting class together are finally realized. On this particular occasion, Smart and the Bulldogs welcomed 28 signees to Athens as part of the Class of 2024. "I think 24 of 28 guys worked out on our campus with our coaches. Twenty-five of 28 guys were multi-sport athletes. Thirteen different states. Number one player in maybe four or five different states," Smart said. "More important than all that, it's the kind of kids they are. I'm excited to get them to come in and work." With all the signees on board, Smart could comment on each signee in Georgia's class. Here's what Georgia's coach had to say about the newest group of Bulldogs.

Smart already impressed with Puglisi

Advertisement

Georgia's lone quarterback signee has been on campus for a few days. Ryan Puglisi arrived last week and has been taking part in bowl practices. He has already caught the attention of his new head coach. "He's a really intelligent, fun kid to be around," Smart said. "He's been out here at practices, competing. He's got a really live arm. He's another one of these baseball guys that can catch it and get it out really fast, which I think is really important in today's day and age." During Puglisi's multiple visits to Athens as a recruit, Smart said he checked every box the Bulldogs look for in a signal-caller, traits such as size, speed, intelligence, and character. "He's embraced the part about learning," Smart said. "He sees himself as a guy that needs to come in and develop under a system. He's seen Carson's success, so I think he understands that. He wants to grow and get better." Puglisi's addition gives Georgia three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Smart left the door open in terms of exploring options to add a fourth. "That's something we have to think long and hard about," Smart said. "Our hard number is four. We want to be at four, and we're not at four. So again, we'll look at our options and see what we can do there. We would like to be at four, but that's our goal."

Expectations high for defensive back class

The biggest news of signing day affected Georgia's defensive back class. Five-star KJ Bolden flipped from Florida State to Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. Smart said persistence keyed the effort to land the Buford product. "It was just consistent and a mutual respect probably is the right word, you know?" Smart said. "I reached out to him when he committed elsewhere and just told him that I had a lot of respect for him, and we weren't going to stop recruiting him, and that we thought this was the best place for him. Andrew Thomas' parents taught me that consistency is the key. We were very consistent every time [KJ] was here." Bolden joined fellow five-star Ellis Robinson, as well as Demello Jones and Ondre Evans, in Georgia's defensive backs class. Smart praised the group's length and speed, joking that they would form a formidable 4x100 relay team. Smart also noted that the quartet would be thrown into the fire right away. "They'll have to grow up, but we're in need at that position," Smart said. "We're under what I call our 'quota.' They're going to get thrust into some opportunities to get to go out there and play and compete. But they all have toughness. They all have speed."

Bulldogs beefing up the offensive line

Georgia addressed the offensive line in a major way in the 2024 cycle. The Bulldogs added six signees to the offensive front. The group checks in at an average of 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds. Smart joked that football nutritionist Collier Madaleno deserves a raise with some of those weights coming in. But Smart also noted the new linemen will have to get in shape in order to see the field, trying and failing to recall a Georgia lineman who has started at 350 or so pounds. "Everybody can print all the 'big is better' they want, but if they don't lose weight, they won't play," Smart said. "That's the key is, are they wired the correct way to lose the weight. I was just talking to a couple guys out there at practice. Earnest Greene came in here at 355, and Earnest Greene was at 320 by the first snap of spring ball. You know, he was committed to a process, and these guys will have to be, too."

Other notes