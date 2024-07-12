UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

No. 50 JOHN CARSON

Position: Left End

Hometown (High School): Atlanta, GA (Roosevelt)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 192

Lettered: 1950, 1952-1953

Stats: 78 receptions, 1,138 yards receiving, 6 touchdown receptions

Career: John Carson excelled in sports from an early age. He lettered and starred in five sports in high school (football, golf, baseball, basketball and track). He chose to play at the University of Georgia and Wally Butts in the early 1950s due to recruiter Quentin Lumpkin. At Georgia, he continued his all-around days by becoming Georgia’s second four-sport athlete (after Mort Hodgson). He became the first Georgia athlete to be named All-American in two sports (football and golf). He also lettered in baseball and basketball. In football, Carson led the SEC in receptions in 1952 with 32 and then led the nation the following season with 45. It was that last season in which he was named All-American. Butts called Carson “the best runner after catching a pass of anyone I ever coached.” Carson was named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1957 and Georgia’s Circle of Honor in 2003.





Post UGA Career: Carson was drafted in the 15th round by the Cleveland Browns in the 1953 NFL Draft. He ended up playing seven seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Washington Redskins. He played his last season with the Houston Oilers and was part of the first American Football League Championship in 1960. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 79.





Honorable Mention: Len Hauss, Tommy Lyons, Russ Tanner, Darryl Gamble