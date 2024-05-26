Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #97
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 97 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Marcus Stroud as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 97.
Position: Defensive Tackle
Hometown (High School): Barney, GA (Brooks County)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 300
Lettered: 1997-2000
Stats: 142 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 other tackles for loss, 55 quarterback pressures, and 17 passes broken up in 43 games/29 starts.
Career: Before stepping on the gridiron for Georgia, Stroud had already made big news for the Bulldogs by appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated in February 1996 after he decommitted from Florida and signed with UGA. Stroud was an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 1997. As a senior in 2000, he was named a defensive team captain, Georgia’s most outstanding defensive player, and earned All-SEC recognition. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Stroud as the 13th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.
#97 Honorable Mention: DT- Kedric Golston (2002-2005); DT- John Atkins (2014-2017)