Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #95
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 95 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Bill Goldberg as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 95.
#95 BILL GOLDBERG
Position: Defensive Lineman
Hometown (High School): Tulsa, OK (Edison)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 266
Lettered: 1986-1989
Stats: 348 tackles, 12 sacks, 10 other tackles for loss, 7 passes broken up, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced fumbles in 43 games/31 starts.
Career: More than a decade before becoming a pro wrestling megastar, Bill Goldberg was a blue-chip recruit out of Oklahoma who signed with Georgia because he “wanted to get away [from home].” While starting games over four seasons at both defensive tackle and guard, Goldberg’s 348 career tackles remain the ninth-most in school history and notably ranks No. 1 among non-linebackers. He earned first-team All-SEC recognition in both 1988 and 1989 and was elected defensive team captain as a senior for head coach Ray Goff’s initial Bulldog team. Goldberg was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL Draft.
#95 Honorable Mention: DT- Devonte Wyatt (2018-2001); DT- Jeff Owens (2005-07, 2009)