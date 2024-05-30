Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #93
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 93 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Richard Seymour as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 93.
#93 RICHARD SEYMOUR
Position: Defensive Tackle
Hometown (High School): Gadsden, SC (Lower Richland)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 300
Lettered: 1997-2000
Stats: 223 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 24 other tackles for loss, 3 passes broken up, and 38 quarterback hurries in 41 games/25 starts.
Career: Hailing from tiny Gadsden, South Carolina, Seymour first committed to Georgia as an offensive lineman, before decommitting in favor of Clemson. After ultimately settling on Georgia, the offensive line commit became one of the greatest defensive tackles in Bulldog history. Totaling a team-high tackles in 1999, Seymour remains the only defensive lineman in the last 34 years to lead Georgia in annual tackles. Notably, Seymour was elected permanent team captain for both his junior and senior seasons. In 2000, the two-time All-SEC honoree became the first Georgia defensive lineman (including defensive ends) in 17 years to earn first-team All-American status. Selected by the New England Patriots, Seymour was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft.
#93 Honorable Mention: DE- Abry Jones (2009-2012); DG- Paul McPipkin (1969-1971)
While at Georgia, Seymour twice earned the SEC’s defensive player of the week honors, including for his two-sack performance against South Carolina in 1999: