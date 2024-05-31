Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #92
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 92 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Richard Tardits as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 92.
#92 RICHARD TARDITS
Position: Defensive End / Outside Linebacker
Hometown: Biarritz, France
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220
Lettered: 1985-1988
Stats: 101 Tackles, 29 Sacks
Career: One of the most popular players of the Vince Dooley era was a player from far, far away. Richard Tardits hailed from France and learned to speak English as a high school exchange student in Augusta, Georgia. He would walk on to the practice fields at UGA in 1985 not knowing any rules of American Football. Legend has it that it was his first time walking onto a football field, period.
Playing in 41 games, including just seven starts, Tardits became one of Georgia’s best pass-rushers of all-time. In 1988, “Le Sack” tied Jimmy Payne for the most sacks by a Bulldog in a single-season with 12, including four against TCU. Tardits would finish his Georgia career with a school-record 29 sacks, which would not be broken for 16 years until David Pollack surpassed it. After college, Tardits played for four seasons in the NFL with the Phoenix Cardinals and the New England Patriots. He also played professional rugby, helping the United States win the Rugby World Cup in 1999.
|Game
|Season
|Career
|
5 - Freddie Gilbert (1983 vs Temple)
|
14.5 - Jarvis Jones (2012)
|
36 - David Pollack (2001-04)
|
4 - Freddie Gilbert (1981 vs Florida)
|
14 - David Pollack (2002)
|
29 - Richard Tardits (1985-88)
|
4 - Richard Tardits (1988 vs TCU)
|
13.5 - Jarvis Jones (2011)
|
28 - Jimmy Payne (1978-82)
|
4 - Mo Lewis (1989 vs Ole Miss)
|
13 - Mitch Davis (1993)
|
28 - Jarvis Jones (2011-12)
|
4 - Charles Grant (2001 vs Auburn)
|
12.5 - David Pollack (2004)
|
27.5 - Mitch Davis (1990-93)
|
4 - Jarvis Jones (2011 vs Florida)
|
12 - Jimmy Payne (1981)
|
12 - Richard Tardits (1988)