Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #91
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 91 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Tim Crowe as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 91.
#91 TIM CROWE
Position: Defensive Guard
Hometown (High School): Decatur, GA (Stone Mountain)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 235
Lettered: 1979-1982
Stats: 210 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 other tackles for loss, 3 fumble recoveries, and 3 caused interceptions in four seasons.
Career: Stone Mountain High’s first major-college football signee in approximately a decade, “super mobile” Crowe was a part-time starter at defensive guard for Georgia as a true freshman and sophomore until starting on a full-time basis his final two seasons as a Bulldog. Late in the game against Florida in 1980, his third-down sack—the first of 10 career sacks—forced a Gators punt, ultimately leading to Georgia’s miraculous 26-21 comeback victory. Crowe’s 62 total tackles in 1981 were second-most among the Bulldogs’ interior linemen. His 97 tackles the following year were tops among all Georgia linemen and ranked fourth on the team. Also as a senior in 1982, Crowe was elected as one of the team’s two permanent defensive captains.
#91 Honorable Mention: DL- Chuck Heard (1969-1971); DT- Kade Weston (2006-2009); PK- Peyton Woodring (2023)
Against Florida in 1980, Crowe's critical third-down sack late in the game ultimately leads to the Belue-to-Scott miracle (audio delay):