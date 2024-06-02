Kickoff Countdown: Who Wore It Best? #90
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 90 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Freddie Gilbert as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 90.
#90 FREDDIE GILBERT
Position: Defensive End / Defensive Tackle
Hometown (High School): Griffin, GA (Griffin)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 248
Lettered: 1980-83
Stats: 233 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, 16 passes broken up,
Career: Herschel Walker was the "Top Dawg" of the 1980 recruiting class, but highly-recruited Freddie Gilbert wasn’t too far behind. The native from Griffin, Georgia was a dominate defensive lineman and a tremendous athlete before coming to Athens. Gilbert had been the state’s triple jump champion in high school, but it was on the gridiron where he made his name as a Bulldog. He was a first-team All-SEC player in both 1982 and 1983 and was named All-American by the UPI in 1983 .Getting to the quarterback was Gilbert's specialty. He had 26 career sacks including five against Temple in 1983 (a school record) and four against Florida in 1981. Following his college days, Gilbert played first in the USFL, followed by the NFL. He was on two Denver Broncos teams which reached the Super Bowl.
|Season
|Opponent
|Sacks
|
Freddie Gilbert
|
1983
|
Temple
|
5
|
Freddie Gilbert
|
1981
|
Florida
|
4
|
Richard Tardits
|
1988
|
TCU
|
4
|
Mo Lewis
|
1989
|
Ole Miss
|
4
|
Charles Grant
|
2001
|
Auburn
|
4
|
Jarvis Jones
|
2011
|
Florida
|
4