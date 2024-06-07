UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Tackle

Hometown (High School): Chester, South Carolina (Chester)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 230

Lettered: 1949-1951

Fact: Upon becoming varsity eligible as a sophomore, Campbell started every game at defensive tackle the next two seasons before beginning his final campaign injured and on the bench.

Career: Hailing from Chester, South Carolina, Francis Marion Campbell, nicknamed the “Swamp Fox,” was a descendant and namesake of a revolutionary war hero from South Carolina, General Francis Marion, the original “Swamp Fox.” When Campbell became eligible for varsity play at Georgia, he instantly stood out at defensive tackle and was named a starter by his first varsity game as a sophomore in 1949. By his senior season, Campbell was recognized as “the best tackle in University history,” according to the Atlanta Constitution, and considered a preseason All-American. Despite being injured throughout the 1951 season, he still earned All-SEC recognition for the third year in a row (third-team all-conference all three seasons). An alternate team captain in 1951, as well, Campbell concluded his collegiate career by playing in three postseason all-star games: the Blue-Gray Game, the Chicago Tribune College All-Star Game, and the Senior Bowl.

Following a standout pro playing career, Campbell was a longtime football coach, including as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, and defensive coordinator at Georgia in 1994.

#85 Honorable Mention: DE- Larry Kohn (1965-1967); TE- Ulysses ”Pay” Norris (1976-1978)