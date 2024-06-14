UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Hometown (High School): Lilburn, GA (Parkview)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 282

Lettered: 1999-2002

Stats: 46 career starts, 1 touchdown scored

Career: Whereas we chose Matt Stinchcomb yesterday as UGA's top No. 79, our top No. 78 for today is his younger brother, Jon. After Jon Stinchcomb was named to the All-SEC Freshmen team in 1999, he earned All-SEC recognition in each season from 2000 to 2002. He was named first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as a senior in 2002. That season, Stinchcomb was also named the team’s offensive captain on a squad that went 13-1 overall and won the SEC title for the first time in 20 seasons. In the 2002 Auburn game, Georgia faced second and goal from the opposing 4-yard line. Quarterback David Greene kept the ball and ran towards the goal line, but fumbled. However, Stinchcomb was in the right place at the right time and fell on the ball for a touchdown. The Bulldogs cut their deficit to four points before rallying for the memorable win.

Stinchcomb was also an Academic All-American and graduated with a 3.75 GPA in microbiology.

Post-UGA Career:

In the 2003 NFL Draft, Stinchcomb was a second-round pick, chosen 37th overall by the New Orleans Saints. He played for the Saints from 2003 to 2010 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts. Since retiring from football, Stinchcomb has broadcasted games for the Saints while assisting with different charities.

Honorable Mention: Ronnie Swoopes, Nazir Stackhouse

