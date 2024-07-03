Advertisement
Published Jul 3, 2024
Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #59
Patrick Garbin
Team & Research Writer
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

With 59 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Broderick Jones as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 59.

#59 BRODERICK JONES

Position: Offensive Tackle

Hometown (High School): Lithonia, Georgia (Lithonia HS)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 315

Lettered: 2020-2022

Stats: 32 games/19 starts (all 19 at left tackle) in three seasons.

Career: Despite starting just 19 career games, Broderick Jones is considered one of Georgia’s top offensive linemen of the Kirby Smart era. The nation’s No. 5 overall prospect for the 2020 class, Jones appeared in just two games as a true freshman before playing in every game in 2021, starting the last four contests of the regular season at left tackle while playing every offensive snap in wins over Missouri and Tennessee. That season, he was recognized as a Freshman All-SEC Team honoree. In 2022, Jones started all 15 games of Georgia’s perfect 15-0 national championship campaign and was an AP All-SEC First-Team selection. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him as the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#59 Honorable Mention: LB- Jordan Jenkins (2012-2015); DE- Greg Waters (1983-1985)

