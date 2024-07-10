Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #52
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history and just at Georgia (not in the NFL) to wear that particular jersey number.
With 52 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Amarlo Herrera as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 52.
#52 AMARLO HERRERA
Position: Inside Linebacker
Hometown (High School): College Park, GA (North Clayton)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 244
Lettered: 2011-2014
Stats: 334 career tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions
Career: In a very close battle between two linebackers, UGASports selects Amarlo Herrera to be the best Bulldog to wear jersey number 52. Herrera came to Georgia in 2011 and played right away, appearing in all 14 games of his freshman campaign, starting eight of them, while amassing 37 tackles. He started nine a season later in 2012 and improved his tackle total to 70. Against Florida Atlantic that season, Herrera made his first career interception, returning it 35 yards for a touchdown. He became a tackling machine in his next two seasons. Herrera made 112 stops as a junior and 115 as a senior, while totaling double-digit tackles in 13 of those 26 games. He finished his career with 334 career tackles (147 solo and 187 assists), which currently ranks 10th in school history.
Honorable Mention: Henry Harris, Bobby Poss
--- Herrera's interception happens at the 2:15 mark