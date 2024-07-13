Kickoff countdown: Who wore it best? #49
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 49 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Jeff Hipp as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 49.
#49 JEFF HIPP
Hometown: West Columbia, South Carolina (Brookland Cayce HS)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 190
Lettered: 1978-1980
Stats: 179 tackles (102 solo), 14 interceptions, and 4 fumble recoveries in three seasons.
Career: Jeff Hipp signed with Georgia as a quarterback in 1976, but ultimately transitioned into an intelligent safety who was known for his read-and-react skills and great attitude. After playing on Georgia’s freshman team, followed by being redshirted in 1977, Hipp was starting in the Bulldogs’ secondary as a sophomore before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, in 1979 and 1980 as Georgia’s starting safety, Hipp totaled 157 tackles while intercepting 14 passes, including 13 in a 15-game stretch. For both seasons, he was recognized as UGA’s Most Outstanding Player on defense. As a senior and integral member of the Bulldogs’ 1980 national championship squad, Hipp was elected permanent team defensive captain, recognized as a unanimous first-team All-SEC honoree, and was named Second Team All-American by the UPI. He concluded his collegiate career by participating in both the Hula Bowl and Japan Bowl. Hipp’s three interceptions at Georgia Tech in 1979 remain tied for a modern-day single-game school record, whereas his 14 career interceptions currently rank tied for fourth in UGA history.
#49 Honorable Mention: LB- Chip Wisdom (1969-1971); FB- J.T. Wall (2001-2002)
South Carolina native Jeff Hipp made game-clinching interceptions during Georgia's 1980 national championship season against both Clemson and South Carolina: