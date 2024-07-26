Position: Running Back

Hometown (High School): Brunswick, GA (Glynn Academy)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 202

Lettered: 1976-1978

Stats: 443 rushes, 2,228 yards, 5.0 avg, 22 TD rushes

Career: A few different backs were up for debate for Georgia's top No. 36, but it was Willie McClendon who was our pick in the end. McClendon was the leader for many UGA rushing categories before Herschel Walker came along in 1980. He was a football and track star at Glynn Academy and had offers from all over, but decided on Georgia mostly due to his mother's wishes. McClendon played linebacker on the junior varsity Bullpup team before switching to running back in 1976. He experienced success early rushing for over 900 yards and nine scores in his first two varsity seasons combined. But it was in 1978 where McClendon shined. He rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the first eight games of the season. In all, he rushed 287 times for 1,312 yards and 13 touchdowns, setting the school's single-season rushing yardage record by more than 200 yards. McClendon was named the 1978 SEC Player of the Year. He finished with 2,228 yards rushing in his career, good enough for third place at the time in school history, only behind Kevin McLee and Frank Sinkwich.

Post-UGA Career: McClendon was a third-round pick in the 1979 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was a backup for Walter Payton for four seasons. McClendon then switched to the USFL and played for the Jacksonville Bulls before suffering a major knee injury. He then became an assistant football coach, first under Mike Cavan before returning to Georgia and coaching under Ray Goff. McClendon's son, Bryan, played and coached football at Georgia, too. His nephew, Warren, was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and is currently with the Los Angeles Rams.

Honorable Mention: Brannan Southerland